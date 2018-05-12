The All Progressives Congress (APC) delegates in Daura Local Government Area, Katsina State, on Saturday re-elected all the 26 officials of the local government by consensus.

Malam Usman Ado, an official of the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) who supervised the congress, described the elections as peaceful, credible and orderly.

Similarly, Alhaji Ahmed El-Murzouq, who organised the congress, said that the process was in line with the party’s constitution.

He called on the party officials to discharge their duties with loyalty, determination and with fear of God.

He said that the party was determined and committed to producing at least two million votes for President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 general elections.

He said that could be achieved through popular votes as in 2015 the president pooled 1.3 million votes from the state.

He also said that the president had creditably performed in the last three years through promotion of security, infrastructure and revitalisation of agriculture.

Alhaji Sani Altine returned elected as Chairman, Musa Abba; Secretary and Logan Maude; Treasurer.

Alhaji Sani Altine the newly affirmed party chairman assured the public that his administration would promote the party’s interest across 11 electoral wards in the area.

In a related development, Malam Nura Koza and other 26 party executives were reaffirmed as APC Chairman in the Maiadua Local Government Area.

Similarly, Alhaji Sabiu Musa and other party executives were reaffirmed as the party chairman in Zango Local Government Area.

In Baure Local Government Area, Malam Abashe Mohammed – Chairman — and other 26 party officials were reaffirmed through consensus.

The elections were conducted in peacefully and in the presence of security personnel that included police and staff of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps.