Dele Momodu joins main opposition PDP

Veteran journalist and publisher of the Ovation Magazine, Dele Momodu, has announced his return to partisan politics after years of staying apolitical.

He also declared his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He was a member of the National Conscience Party (NCP) and was its presidential candidate in the 2011 presidential election.

In a statement on Friday, Mr Momodu said he joined the main opposition in a bid to play an active role in retrieving the nation from derailing paths currently set upon by the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“I have decided to stop my perpetual lamentations and join hands with other patriotic Nigerians to rescue our nation from the brink of a calamitous collapse,” Mr Momodu said.

“Therefore, in line with practising what I have preached for a few years now, I believe that only by joining mainstream politics and becoming a member of one of the leading opposition parties can I hope to make such meaningful difference as I have been demanding of others.

“I have consulted widely. And it is clear to me that given the dangerous and disastrous drift that our Nation has experienced in the past six years, the only party from which amends can be made to rectify our situation is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“This accords with my vehement opposition to the policies and practices of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and its leadership, which has denuded our country of everything we hold dear – National Unity, Cohesion, Security, Economic prosperity, Educational advancement, Social infrastructure, and above all, our cherished moral values.”

The socialite apologised for his role in the election of President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2015 elections.

Mr Momodu was among the country’s elites who strongly drummed support for the candidacy of Mr Buhari as displeasure against the candidacy of former President Goodluck Jonathan as well as the 16-year rule of the PDP.

Although the Ovation boss has vowed never to contest for Nigeria’s presidency seat again, his last outing in 2011 under the emblem of NCP after he resigned from Labour Party (LP) in December 2010, earned him 26,376 votes to secure the 11th position on the INEC election chart.