



A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara state, Mohammed Dele Belgore, at the weekend urged party members to work assiduously for the success of APC governorship candidate Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and other candidates on the March 9 polls.

Belgore, a 2011 govenorship candidate of the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN) advised party members to build on last Saturday’s victory for APC to again emerge victorious at the poll.

The senior advocate of Nigeria gave the advice when a group known as 02 Liberation Movement under APC paid him a visit in celebration of the party’s victory at the presidential and National Assembly elections.

Alhaji Belgore noted the victory for their struggle only created an open opportunity, saying that the victory is not complete until all APC candidates win the governorship and state House of Assembly seats.

Chairman of the group, Alhaji Hassan Owoyale explained that the visitation has been organised for 20 elders of the party across the state.

He added those elders stood solidly behind the struggle for the Liberation for Kwara State.

Alhaji Owoyale said that the APC ideology to ensure a better life for Nigerians inspired the group to recognise and stand with them and enjoined people of Kwara state to go out enmass to vote for all APC candidates.

The Liberation movement group also visited Alhaji Olosasa, Alhaji Musa Maiyaki, Dr Saliu Ajia, Barrister Lanre Sulyman, Dr Amuda Aluko, among others.