



Political activist, Deji Adeyanju, has accused Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, of collecting money from official of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government to attack Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku was President Buhari’s main challenger at the just concluded presidential election.

Recall that Deji Adeyanju in a social media post resigned from the Charly Boy led OurMumuDonDo movement days after he was released from Kano prison.

In a series of tweets, Adeyanju said when he confronted Charly Boy with evidence that he took money from officials of the Buhari led government, he claimed Oputa confessed to collecting money to do the video.

Adeyanju said he has a recording of he and Oputa’s conversation.