The lawmaker representing Akoko-Edo Federal Constituency in the House of Representative, Mr Peter Akpatason, said on Wednesday that politicians dumping the APC for other parties did not fit into the vision of the ruling party.

Speaking to newsmen in Benin, Akpatason said the defectors won elections in 2015 because of the “good people” they met in the APC.

The lawmaker said the defectors would fail in the elections slated for next year because they left “good people” in the APC to join “bad people.”

He argued that the main opposition PDP was not a beautiful bride for defectors, but a dumping ground for those he described as “waste products.”

“For you to effect development, you need the good, the bad and the ugly, but in the process of development, you begin to see the good from the bad and the ugly.

“At some point, it becomes clear to some people that they do not fit into the system and that is what is happening now. They jump ship to where they actually belong.

“Some people jumped ship some years ago because they wanted to contest election and they thought it was the APC platform and also the Buhari tsunami, including the dynamics of their local politics.

“PDP is a dumping ground for waste products and not a beautiful bride. Somebody who decamped four years ago and is defecting now is a waste product.

“They don’t have value to add to the system. People of value who command respect do not defect but only political merchants who see political parties as a platform resort to defecting.”