Two senators, Abdullahi Danbaba (PDP, Sokoto) and Isa Misau (PDP, Bauchi) have described their colleague, Abdullahi Adamu (APC, Nasarawa) as an agent of instability and division in the upper chamber.

In a joint statement, the duo alleged that Mr Adamu at the beginning of the 8th Senate begged to be made a committee chairman. They said he suddenly made a turn-around to become “a lap-dog of the presidency because he is afraid of his past.”

According to the lawmakers, their statement was in reaction to a statement credited to Mr Adamu where he reportedly alleged that the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, “merely collated the list of senators he feels are not happy with the party (APC) and announced them as defectors.”

“People like Senator Adamu have become agents of instability and division in the Senate. How possible is it for somebody to just announce the change of party on behalf of a Senator without the legislator concerned giving his consent. It is public knowledge that the axe of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is dangling on him and one of his sons,” the lawmakers said.

They also debunked Mr Adamu’s alleged claims that all the defectors are from Kwara State.

“It is surprising that a man of Adamu’s caliber will say that the only defecting Senators are from Kwara. We wonder if Senators Danbaba (Sokoto), Isa Misau and Suleiman Nazif (Bauchi), Monsurat Sunmonu (Oyo), Barnabas Gemade (Benue), Ubali Shittu (Jigawa), Suleiman Hunkuyi (Kaduna), Usman Nafada (Gombe), Rabiu Kwakwanso (Kano), Abdulazeez Nyako (Adamawa), and Dino Melaye (Kogi) are also from Kwara State.

“We can assure him that more Senators are preparing to leave the sinking ship of APC and Senator Adamu Abdullahi will have more fabrications to do.

“Senator Adamu is struggling to save his skin but he should at least care about the credibility of the information he is giving out. At his level, he should refrain from circulating fake news,” they said.

Efforts by newsmen to reach Mr Adamu were unsuccessful. He did not return calls nor reply a text message sent to him.

Mr Adamu was one of the first senators to stand up to Mr Saraki in the Senate. He had accused Mr Saraki of working against the interest of President Muhammadu Buhari months before the recent defection of some lawmakers.