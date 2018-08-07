Ahmed Raji, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, has expressed concern that political parties in Nigeria were not formed on ideology, hence the current mass party defections.

Raji said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday in Abuja, adding that defections were not healthy for the nation democratic growth and development.

He said: “The defections show that our parties are not rooted in ideology and nothing distinguishes one party from another.

“Politicians should learn to stand by their principles and party ideology rather than moving from one party to another.

“Politicians should respect the ideology of the party they belong and even if the party is losing, they should remain and hope for the best.

Raji described defection as a political problem that could not be tackled by an Act of the parliament.

He said: “It is not about making law that can stop defection; it is about belief in yourself and your party ideology.”

The legal luminary said that mass participation of people in politics, from the ward to national levels, would ensure the development of the nation democracy.

He said that it would further help to enthrone the tradition of free, fair and credible elections in the country with a majority of Nigerians being actively active during elections.

He said: “To ensure free and fair elections in 2019, all hands must be on the desk, we must all be vigilant.

“The elite should show more interest in politics, otherwise, charlatans will take over the political arena to the detriment of all.

“Everybody should take part in politics, even to the ward levels.”