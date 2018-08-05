The Peoples Democratic Party has assured its members of adequate protection, accommodation and a level playing ground at every level of political engagement and aspirations ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The PDP says it has taken note of concerns raised by highly respected and committed leaders of the party, as it concerns accommodation of interests as well as new alignments, and has since taken extensive measures that would ultimately ensure that no person or group is, in anyway, short-changed.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement in Abuja on Saturday, said that the PDP appreciates and values such concern.

He added that it was instructive to inform the members that the national leadership of the party had already envisaged the challenges of an enlarged family and had since made adequate arrangements that would effectively cover all interests for the task ahead.