The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Congress for Progressive Youths (NCPY) has given a 48-hours ultimatum for the lawmakers who defected from the APC to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) or face humiliation at the polls come 2019.

The ultimatum was issued in a statement signed by the founder/national leader of the group, Miftahu Zakariyya, on Thursday.

Zakariyya, a political strategist, a fellow of International Republican Institute, IRI, Washington DC, United States and a State Assembly PDP flag bearer for Ungogo Local Govt in Kano in the past, said the statement became necessary after an emergency stakeholders meeting held by the group in Abuja.

Zakariyya expressed shock about the defection of the lawmakers and an earlier move of forming the R-APC, saying, “It’s sad when every decision made by elected office holders is just for their political interest with no consideration for the good of the people”.

According to the statement, the stakeholders across the country gathered to discuss issues surrounding the lawmakers’ defection and after an extensive deliberation they came up with the conclusion that the Lawmakers should go back to the APC or face an embarrassing defeat come 2019.

The statement further urged the Lawmakers to comply with this ultimatum or face massive withdrawal of youth’s support which has propelled their political career at various levels.

“The Lawmakers’ decisions is a sign of miscalculation and a political blunder as a result of their failure to contact the relevant youths stakeholders in the party like the NCPY, who have the mandate of the youths across Nigeria”.

“NCPY will like to give the Lawmakers the following conditions before their defection will be accepted by the NCPY; one – The Lawmakers should publish the names, wards, numbers of APC members that defected to PDP from APC with them as recorded in the register of the party.”

“Two – the Lawmakers are also urged to make public their performances and contributions with bills and motions for both the red and green chamber to ascertain whether or not they are relevant in the scheme of things”.

“Three – There is a strong believe that the Lawmakers defected because they fear that they may not return as to their seats come 2019 as a result of the direct approach of primary election adopted by the new chairman of the party, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole. The Lawmakers should counter that notion with facts publicly.”

The NCPY statement added that the defected Lawmakers’ actions clearly show that they have chosen to join their old political party, PDP, where the culture of free and fair internal democracy is not known. Which also portrays that, the defected Lawmakers are now willing to promote the culture of impunity of the PDP which has plunged Nigerian democracy in turmoil for 16 years of the PDP rule.

“The NCPY wishes to reaffirm it’s continuous support and cooperation to the APC government led by President Muhammad Buhari, the governors of the party, Senators, House of Reps members, State Assembly members, Chairmen and Councillors as well as all members of the party beyond 2019”, the statement concluded.