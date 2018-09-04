Immediate past governor of Delta State, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan, has said his recent defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is to mobilise virtually every PDP member in the Niger Delta region into the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Uduaghan defected last week and said described himself as John the Baptist, an indication that there is a bigger politician from the PDP who he had gone to prepare ground for in the APC.

Speaking at Olomoro in Isoko South Local Government Area of the state, the ex-governor who is aspiring to represent Delta South Senatorial district at the National Assembly in 2019, taunted the PDP members and said they were confused by what he meant by being John the Baptist.

“They’ve been trying to deconstruct the meaning of John the Baptist which I used in my defection statement. They are breaking their heads over it and wondering who and who Uduaghan would take to the APC.

“Well, my new role as John the Baptist would be to mobilise virtually every PDP member, not just in Delta State, but, also, in the Niger Delta to the progressives’ fold.

There are some people we will not allow to cross over. They know themselves,” he said.

Saying that the PDP has not recovered from his exit, Uduaghan vowed that his new party will take over the state by defeating the PDP in next year’s governorship election and warned that Delta State must not be in the opposition camp after the 2019 general elections.

He complained that all the things he left for the people to enjoy have been bulldozed by the leadership of the state on a vindictive mission to wipe off his legacies, adding, however, that just like the biblical Moses, he has pitched tent with APC to liberate Delta state from the jaws of the PDP.

“Moses grew up in the palace where everything was comfortable for him, but the Lord told him that his people were suffering.

He charged Moses to leave the palace so as to liberate them.

“I’ve answered the call to return to active politics to liberate and unite our people, who have been deeply polarised by the leadership of the PDP.

I’ve come for APC to take over and I’m leading the take-over squad,” he boasted.

He admitted that the battle will not be easy, “but, victory is sure for the party, if everyone plays their parts well.”

He advised youths in the state to stop fighting for crumbs from PDP and assured that if they are hard working and purposeful, he would empower them for life.