The All Progressives Congress says Peoples Democratic Party’s claim that six APC governors and some senators have concluded plans to join its fold is a hallucination.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Yekini Nabena, stated this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that by the PDP’s claim about APC governors and National Assembly members, “it is now clear that the party has assumed the role of comic relief ahead of the 2019 general elections.

“Nigerians have rejected the PDP and all that it represents – corruption, impunity, waste and greed.”

Nabena added that in the face of imminent defeat in 2019, the PDP had chosen to hide behind lies and false realities to save its face.

He said that while the PDP hallucinated on APC members’ defection to its camp, the APC was consolidating to go into the 2019 general elections as a smarter, more united and stronger political fighting force.

He said that while the PDP wallowed in its pains, the President Muhammadu Buhari-led APC administration was focused on improving the lives of Nigerians, addressing infrastructure needs and revamping the economy.