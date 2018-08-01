The former Senate President, Ameh Ebute, has said that the recent defection by politicians in the country shows that political parties in Nigeria lack ideologies.

Ebute, while speaking at the launch of Good Governance Ambassadors of Nigeria (GOGAN), said the only ideology that exists in Nigerian politics is the national cake which every politician wants to share from.

“At the moment, there is no political party with a clear ideology in the country and that is the reason politicians and lawmakers jump from one party to another. The only ideology we have now is that there is a national cake and everybody wants to have a share of it. So, they keep floating political parties.

“Why confuse the common man with 65 political parties, when in actual fact only two are performing. I’m, therefor, in support of two party system because this will enable politicians to choose whether to be progressive or conservative.

“The current defection of party members from one party to another has automatically grouped Nigerian politicians into two broad categories: the self-serving politicians and the public interest serving politicians.”