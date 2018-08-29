Nasarawa State House of Assembly (NSHA) on Wednesday 29th, declared the legislative seat of a member representing Wamba constituency, Makpa Malla, vacant.

The speaker of the House, Balarebe Abdulahi, who made the pronouncement, while screening eighteen (18) nominee submitted by Governor Tanko Almakura to serve as Overseers of Development Areas in the state.

According to the Speaker, the member who defected from the APC, has failed to specify the party he intends to move to, hence declared the seat vacant.

Reacting to the declaration, the member representing Wamba constituency in the state Assembly, described the act as imaginative and disrespect to the rule of law, after receiving court injunction restraining them from declaring the seat vacant.

“That was a figment of imagination, and the imagination cannot surpass the law and the court has better opportunity to interpret the law,” he added.

Hon. Makpa, however, said he would further go to the court to seek redress on the issue.

It would be recalled that APC at the national level is in crisis which led to the formation of R-APC as a splinter from the APC at the time of writing this report, Hon. Makpa Malla alleged that the R-APC are in court challenging the legality of the national working committee chairman.

Thus, the acting chairman R-APC, Engr. Buba Galadima, opined to the court that the election of Adam Oshomole was illegal, and he wants the court to nullify the election.