The Kaduna State House of Assembly on Wednesday declared the legislative seat of the ex-deputy speaker, John Audu, vacant.

Mr Audu, who represents Kachia Constituency at the Assembly, last Friday defected from the All Progressives Congress (APC) to the Peoples Democratic Party.

He also tendered his resignation letter as deputy speaker of the APC-dominated Assembly on Tuesday at the speaker’s office.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Aminu Shagali, who made the announcement of declaring the seat vacant, on Wednesday said they took the decision in line with the provision of the constitution.

The lawmaker‎s then elected the former committee chairman on information and member representing Kagarko constituency as the new deputy speaker.

Ahmed Mohammed representing Zaria/Kewaye nominated Nuhu Shadalafiya for the position. The motion was accepted by the lawmakers.

The gale of defections is not peculiar to Kaduna. At the National Assembly, scores of federal lawmakers including Senate President Bukola Saraki have changed parties. Majority left the ruling APC.