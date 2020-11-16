



The member representing Ezza South/Ikwo Federal Constituency at the National Assembly, Comrade Chinedu Ogah, weekend commended Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State for taking the bold step to join the All Progressives Congress, APC fold in the country.

He added that the decision of the Governor has distinguished him as a true son of Ndigbo who has put the interest of the South East ahead of any personal gains.

Ogah who stated this while in Abakaliki called on other Igbo leaders in Bayelsa, Rivers, Benue, Anambra, Abia, Enugu among others to emulate the footsteps of the Governor of Ebonyi State by joining the APC as the South-East geopolitical zone was bound to benefit from every political permutation come 2023.

According to him, the unity of Nigeria was more important than the concept of restructuring that is being propagated in many quarters in the Country.





“I want to specially thank Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State for the bold step he took in joining the APC. I want other Igbo leaders and Governors to join the moving train because the South East deserves a presidential slot. This move by the Governor will unite Igbo to pursue a common goal. Therefore, his decision is for the unity, onness and togetherness of Ndigbo.

“Umahi never joined APC for his own selfish interest but for the benefit of the South-East geopolitical zone. South-East needs a shot at the presidency come 2023 as it will unite Igbo with the interest of Nigerians. If any political party zones the presidential race to the South East, it will be a good omen for the zone.

“I want Igbos in Delta, Bayelsa, Kogi and other parts of Nigeria to emulate Umahi’s bold step. The unity of Nigeria is more important than the clamour for restructuring. I call on other Igbo in the South East to join the APC.”

It was gathered that Governor David Umahi held a stakeholder’s meeting in his hometown, Uburu, yesterday (Sunday) with who is who in APC, to tighten every loose end ahead of his formal defection to the Party.