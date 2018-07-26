Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Hon. Abdullahi Adamu Candido, has said there is no crack in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the council.

Candido, while addressing journalists yesterday on the party affairs, said the party is intact, just as he urged members not to be perturbed by the mass defection at the National Assembly on Monday.

“There is no crack as far as am concern. We are politicians and we can’t read the mind of people from facial expressions, but because of what happened.”

The AMAC chairman stated that the party will not lose sleep over the defection but would rather lose sleep on means of ensuring better governance.

He said that the administration only owes electorates an explanation about its affairs, considering happening in the country, adding that President Muhammadu Buhari has deepened democracy by his response to the decampees.

“As for APC members in AMAC, we want to assure them that APC will not lose any sleep because of the defection. We want to assure the party that APC is intact and waxing stronger and by the grace of God 2019 will be another successful outing for APC as a party in the FCT.”