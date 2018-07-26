The Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to give automatic tickets to members in the green chamber ahead of the 2019 elections.

The lawmaker, who led other colleagues to a meeting with the APC leadership at the party’s secretariat in Abuja, asked the leadership to consider giving them automatic tickets as reward for their loyalty.

Gbajabiamila said the move will act as an incentive for the incumbent members who have displayed loyalty, tenacity and commitment to the party in the face of the poaching by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

He said that the period of recess by the National Assembly will be a hunting period for the PDP, which he said, has turned members to commodities that can be purchased.

He therefore challenged the party leadership to keep a communication line with members while the break lasts.

The National Chairman Adams Oshiomhole said he is not bothered by the frantic moves of PDP to win more members from APC’s fold as the battle for majority hots up.

Oshiomhole said he believed that association with political parties must be based on ideology and service to the people.

The House members and the party hierarchy later went into a closed- door meeting.