Tunde Giwa-Daramola, a chieftain of the All Progressive Party (APC), has urged youths to remain steadfast in their support for the party in spite of the wave of defections across the country.

Giwa-Daramola, who is vying for the Akoko North-East Federal Constituency in Ondo, said on Wednesday in Lagos that youths should hold on to the party’s political ideology which was centred on moving the nation forward.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that over 15 members of the ruling party in the Senate defected to the People’s Democratic Party, instigating series of defections.

“The country can not afford to go through the spate of looting and indecisive leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) era.

“Our youths must remain focused and hold on to the political ideology of the APC which is targeted at empowering the citizens of the country.

“Youth must also be wary of the fifth columnist in our ranks and avoid violence,” the retired Navy Commander said.

He urged political adventurers masquerading under different names to steer clear of Akoko land.

Giwa-Daramola said the party had over the weekend held a Youth Conference in Akoko to sensitise the youth on the need to get their Permanent Voters Card (PVC).

He advocated for more support for Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu and President Muhammadu Buhari.