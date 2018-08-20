At least 252 special advisers and special assistants appointed by the Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal administration have tendered their resignation.

They said their resolve to remain in the All Progressives Congress (APC) would not allow them function in their respective positions in the government.

Addressing journalists, on Sunday, in Sokoto, spokesman of the SAs, Dasuki Haske, said their resignations was informed by the recent decision of the governor to dump the APC, which they are bonafide members of in the state.

“We deem it fit to state categorically that we are not ready to join Governor Tambuwal his new party (PDP). That was what informed our decision. We will remain in APC and there is no going back.

“We are members of APC before taking up our appointments as SAs and it was based on our membership values that we were given such positions. Now, we have resigned because the governor has not performed well since inception to justify our supports for him.

“We want to assure that we will work for the success of APC in the state in the 2019 general election. We will work for the reelection of President Muhammadu Buhari and our state party leader, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko,” Haske said.

Alhaji Abdullahi Ahmad Sokoto said all former aides would work for the success of the APC in the state, adding that APC remained the undisputed party to beat in any election.

Also speaking, former Special Assistant, Hajia Rabi Tudunwada alleged that herself and other aides of the governor were complled to swear with Holy Qur’an that they would defect from the APC to the PDP before they could be paid their August salary.

Hajia Tudunwada disclosed that some of them had refused to be part of the oath which informed their decision to resign their respective positions.

She posited that both PDP and Governor Tambuwal would be rejected in the forthcoming general elections by the electorate.

Responding, the state Chairman of APC, Isah Achida, thanked the former aides for their loyalty to the party. He also promises them rewards for their steadfastness and commitment to the party.

“We thank you for being loyal to the party and we are assuring of equal treatment as loyal party members. We have taken cognizance of your loyalty and commitment,” Achida said.