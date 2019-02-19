



Barely four days to the commencement of the general election, defecting members of the Alliance for Democracy (AD) in Lagos State have adopted the governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADP), Mr Babatunde Gbadamosi, for the election.

The defectors known as the G89 group in the AD, are mainly from Ikorodu, Somolu, Ajah, Epe, and Kosofe Local Government Areas of the party in Lagos.

In a statement jointly signed by the leader and executive members of the group including Prince Eniola Ojajuni, Mr. Caleb Agbanimu and Mr. Ikudehinbu Mathew, they said that Gbadamosi is the candidate that can take the state to the desired heights.

“After due consultation and accurate brainstorming, we the G89 from the Alliance for Democracy (AD) hereby solidly declare for Gbadamosi Olalere Babatunde (BOG) as the best candidate and by the grace of God, the next governor of Lagos State.

“Gbadamosi is an astute man of integrity and we, after our meetings, decided not only to join the ADP but to also join forces and form a movement that will deliver maximum votes for him in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Lagos State.

“With his level of experience and by popular demand, Gbadamosi deserves to be the next governor of Lagos.

“G89 will deliver the wards and units under its jurisdiction to Gbadamosi and will ensure proper propagation of the visions and plans he has for Lagosians.

“G89 will not relent until Lagosians get the best and Gbadamosi is the best man for the job,” the group said.

They said that as indigenes of Lagos State, they could no longer afford to fold their hands whilst the state is robbed in the guise of governance with dividends of democracy not getting to the grassroots in the state.

According to them, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) no longer have anything to offer the people and residents of Lagos but unfulfilled promises, stressing that the best option is to vote them out and enshrine a candidate that can guarantee good governance in the state.

“We studied all the candidates and based on their pedigrees, realised that the only man who truly has the interest of Lagosians at heart is BOG.

“We therefore urge well meaning residents of Lagos State to step up and vote en mass for the ADP in the state and ensure that they protect their votes,” the group said.