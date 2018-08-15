In a bid to stem further defection of aggrieved members from the Edo State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), a chieftain of the party, Hon. Charles Idahosa, on Tuesday, called for restraints from members and urged them to stay in the party and resolve their differences.

Recall that Chief Osamede Adun, (a.k.a Bob Izua) had, last week, led his supporters to defect to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Chief Adun, who announced the decision while addressing journalists, in Benin-City, listed his grievances to include the administrative style of Governor Godwin Obaseki and the demolition of his building by agents of the state government.

But speaking to journalists in Benin-City, on Tuesday, Idahosa said the party must work towards exceeding the 46 per cent President Muhamadu Buhari scored in Edo State in 2015 election, especially now that Comrade Adams Oshiomhole is the National Chairman of the party.

According to Idahosa, “Nobody should start threatening that we want to leave because we have a lot of work to do considering the fact that the President of this country, Muhammadu Buhari is doing very well.

“Whether kings are dying or queens are mourning, Buhari is coming back as president of this country come 2019.

“We took this state from the clutches of dare devil politicians when we were in opposition and to God be the glory.

“I was the Political Adviser to Adams Osiomhole for eight years. It was not all smooth, we fought battles, we won two elections in this state from the opposition.

“How come now that we are in government, people are decamping from the ruling government to opposition, it is a big shame.

“Our son, Adams Oshiomhole is the National Chairman, what shame will it be if he succeeds in doing all the job in 36 states of the federation and Edo State is in disarray?

“So, leaving the party, that we are going to decamp is not the issue. You cannot leave this party for anybody because it is not their property.

“When we voted, did you see anybody’s name in the ballot paper? There is no Independent candidate here. Some people came to Edo State for politics for different reasons, we are home boys.

“All these things we are seeing is temporary and not enough to destroy the party”‎, Idahosa advised.

He said many persons came to the party for different reasons but the members will remain.

“Have you seen a landlord leave his house for tenants? When a child is born he learns how to crawl, then walk and then run but some people want to run when they cannot even crawl and when you try that you fall. Those who make peaceful change impossible, make their disgraceful exit possible.

“I am one of the founding members of this party in the state, I know the role I played with other leaders. In the last few days and weeks, I have been very worried about the spate of defections, quarrelling and all that.

“So, I will use this medium to appeal to my people. I have a lot of grievances against the party and I know a lot of our members have grievances too, but the truth of the matter is that when you are in a political party and you have any kind of disagreement with other members of the party, the solution to such problem is not to leave the party for another party, we all can stay inside this party and solve all our differences.

“I have heard all kinds of rumours that Charles Idahosa wants to leave the party; who am I going to leave the party for when I am a founding member of this party. That we disagree does not necessarily mean decamping and all the rest of them.

“This party is not owned by anybody. Nobody is bigger than the party, the party is owned by the members and the leadership.

‎”Those in government, those running the party from the secretariat are not the owners of this party and I want our people to know that the party belongs to us.

“Those of us who started this party way back in 2004 as AD, AC, ACN, we knew what we went through to get here so we are not going to fold our arms and allow the behaviour of a few individuals to bring down the party and rubbish all the successes we have achieved over the years”, Idahosa said.