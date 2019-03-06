



Makpa Malla, a candidate for the House of Representatives on the platform of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), on Tuesday dumped the party for All Progressives Congress (APC).

Malla was a member representing Wamba Local Government Area in the Nasarawa House of Assembly on the platform of the APC when he was suspended with others five members after they frustrated a bill seeking for appointment of sole administrators for the 13 local government areas of the state by Governor Tanko Al-Makura.

Malla, who dumped APGA at a press conference in Lafia, the state capital, said his decision to join APGA was wrong one, adding that APC remained the platform to build society.

According to him, “I have resigned my membership of the APGA forthwith and declared my loyalty to APC henceforth and my decision to return to APC was a like prodigal son,” he said.

He called on his supporters in the northern zone to vote APC for consolidation of Al-Malkura’s projects in the state.