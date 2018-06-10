National Chairman of the National Action Council (NAC), Dr. Olapade Agoro, on Saturday stated that since the late Cief M.K.O. Abiola was not officially declared the winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election, he late cannot be declared as a former President of Nigeria.

Agoro, in a statement made available to newsmen in Ibadan on Saturday, declared that it would be wrong and amount to legality of an illegality for President Muhammadu Buhari to declare him as ex-President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The NAC National Chairman and former Presidential candidate, said that the June 12 election ended inconclusively and with no actual declared winner, adding, “it will be wrong for Buhari to declare Abiola as ex-President of Nigeria.”

He said: “The fact and reality of the matter must be faced by all of us, hate it or like it, pure and simple. The June 12 Presidential election ended inconclusively and with no actual declared winner.”

Agoro maintained that since Abiola was not declared as the winner of the election and was not sworn in as President and Commander-In-Chief, it was illegal for Buhari to declare him as ex-President.

He said: “The honour done to award him the GCFR title was no doubt in recognition of the highest price MKO Abiola paid by laying down his precious life for the cause of democracy in Nigeria.

“It will therefore be stupid for anybody or group of people to be lured into the game of deceivers aimed at catching the South West peoples’ vote.”

Agoro added: “That the Senate wants MKO Abiola declared as ex-President must be seen as an euphoria of the moment.”