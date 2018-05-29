Chief Adedayo Adeyeye, a former spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), on Tuesday announced that he is defecting to All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement released in Ado Ekiti, Adeyeye said Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State is “an impossible person to deal with.

Adeyeye, who contested the Ekiti PDP governorship primary in May, but lost the ticket to Kolapo Olusola, Fayose’s deputy said, “Expectedly patriotic leaders of the party appealed to me to reconsider my decision in the light of my previous services and loyalty to the party. But the issue was never about me as a person,” he said.

“It was about the interest of the very many people who associate with me and more importantly the collective interest and future of Ekiti people. For me politics has always been an opportunity to serve and make contribution towards the development of my community and the nation.

“Therefore where I am compelled to make a choice between loyalty to a political party and loyalty to my community, l will readily choose my community or state. Political parties come and go but the community remains. I cannot change my state or hometown but I can always change my party if I feel that it can no longer serve as a vehicle for our collective good as a people.

“As a thoroughbred Ekiti person with a deep love of this land and the people It is incumbent on me to resist and stop the evil agenda of one man to put our people in perpetual enslavement. I have said No to Fayose’s continuity of dictatorship, impunity, imposition, poverty, unprecedented looting of our common patrimony and deliberate debasement of the self-esteem of our people.

“For my friends, admirers, patrons and well-wishers I want to reiterate that Fayose is an impossible person to deal with. A pompous martinet with a huge ego ,he is deliberately divisive and deceitful. He does not believe in reconciliation and no effort at reconciliation will work with him.

“Therefore after deep introspection and wide consultation with various stakeholders in this State, my supporters and I have decided to leave Egypt which the Fayose administration represents and join hands with patriotic Ekiti people to board the train of the APC for the onward journey to our promised land.

“We are joining forces with eminent Ekiti sons and daughters to free our land from the Vulture and predator feeding fat on our common wealth. We want to set our land free and never again shall we entrust our land unto the hands of unknown person with unverifiable pedigree to ride roughshod on our people.”