As the world celebrates this year’s May Day, Peter Obi has commended the Nigerian workers for their commitment, saying that it is their labour that keeps Nigeria going.

Speaking to newsmen at the Domestic wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, Obi called on those owing workers to seek ways to clear their debts. He emphasized the need to take care of pensioners, because they contributed to the growth of the wealth of the nation in their productive years and need special care at old age.

Obi, who keeps on regretting the state of employment in Nigeria, called on the Government to concentrate creating enabling environment and offering necessary support for the growth of the private sector that will boost job-creation as, according to him, the level of unemployment in Nigeria is unacceptable.

He also called on the Government to intensify efforts on security in view of insecurity palpable in all the parts of the country. He said that beyond the effect on Nigerians, that the incessant news of insecurity scared otherwise willing investors.

Noting what he called the unprecedented polarization among Nigerians, Obi said that Nigerians needed comprehensive re-assurance by those in authority restoring trust, peace and unity among Nigerians.