<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has lauded Nigerian workers on the occasion of 2019 Workers Day, for their service towards the development of the nation.

The party also acknowledged the patriotism and resilience of the workers, particularly for remaining steadfast to the course of nation-building, regardless of the prevailing economic condition of the times.

In a statement issued by its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, on Tuesday, the PDP said it was “unfortunate that Nigerian workers found themselves operating under an inept administration that does not appreciate their inputs; that has no tangible strategy for their much-needed capacity building and reward system, but only relishes in Greek gifts and official bullying.

“The PDP cautions against such unproductive tendencies, adding that the N30,000 minimum wage should not be a justification for any form of bullying or victimisation against the workers.”

The statement continued: “The Buhari-led APC administration must elevate its discourse in understanding that workers welfare is not tied to a minimum wage but in creating conducive working environment, established capacity building and reward system as well as a secure and economically viable environment that enable the workers, and indeed all Nigerians to meet their social and economic needs without stress; as contained in the Atiku Abubakar Master Plan.

“It is however unfortunate that at the time Nigerian workers should have been getting ready to enjoy the benefits of a new order under Atiku Abubakar, the nation is being set back by the ills of electoral manipulations.

“The PDP nevertheless, urges the Nigerian workers not to be despondent, as the mandate, which was freely given to Atiku Abubakar, will be retrieved at the tribunal.

“The party, therefore, calls on the workers, as patriotic Nigerians, to continue to put in their best in serving the nation even as it wishes them a happy Workers Day.”