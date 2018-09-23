David Adeleke, a singer better known as Davido, has asked the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to reject any plans to declare the Osun gubernatorial election as inconclusive.

Davido is a nephew of Ademola Adeleke, candidate of the PDP in the election.

Results announced from the collation centre shows that the PDP polled 254,698 votes while APC has 254, 345. The difference between both parties is 353 votes.

Davido, who has been supporting his uncle by performing at pre-election rallies, accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of “daylight robbery” by “planning to declare the election inconclusive”.

“They are planning now to declare the election inconclusive as a result of cancellation and violence in some p u bc the margin is too close, PDP must fight this injustice. We must come out to say no to this daylight robbery,” he tweeted.

“We are not joking on this election matter this time around. APC think say osun ppl be mumu. No one can clap with one hand. Ajumose ni.”

This is not the first time that the singer will be commenting on the electoral process.

Below are Davido’s other comments on the election.