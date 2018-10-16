



Lady Monica Ada Chidinma Eze, the founder and President of David Nweze Umahi Akubaraoha Ebonyi Transformation Agenda and a Technical Assistant on Media to Governor David Umahi on Ebonyi State, has offered explanations for the position of the governor on the emergence of Peter Obi as the running mate of the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate for the 2019 elections, Atiku Abubakar.

The aide offered the explanation in a statement on Monday.

Eze said most of the commentators on Umahi’s statement on Obi misfired because they did not situate the governor’s comments vis-a-vis his position as the Chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum.

She said Umahi did not speak as the Governor of Ebonyi State but the Chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum, which places him as the leader of the PDP in the region.

She said Umahi was not interested on who becomes the vice president and has nothing against Obi as he is a personal friend to him, but that protocol and due process should be followed to carry along key stakeholders that will assist in mobilising Ndi-Igbo and Nigerians for the success of party in the 2019 general election.

Eze said: “Governor Umahi by his position today is a stakeholder so far politics is concerned in the South East region, besides he mobilised and assisted in no small measure the election of the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, during the Convention of the party and for some people now after his emergence as the presidential candidate of the party to aggregate to themselves the powers to determine what happens in the party, excluding the Governors that have been sustaining the party in the region, is to me most unfortunate, unacceptable and sad.”

Eze further expressed gratitude to the PDP leadership in the region that met during the weekend at Enugu to affirm the position of Governor Umahi and aligned herself with their position that politics can’t thrive without due consultation.

The Southeast PDP leaders at the end of their meeting in Enugu through Chief Austin Umahi, the Vice National Chairman of PDP South East, acknowledged and appreciated the concession of the vice presidency to the zone.

He said: “The fact is that Peter Obi is our son and we are not rejecting him, but the presidential candidate has not informed us formally.

“Any position zoned to Ndigbo must be discussed and agreement reached so that the right thing is done in line with the peculiar nature of Igbo politics and their quest for politics of inclusiveness.”

Eze appealed to commentators on this sensitive issue to be considerate and avoid using abusive words on Governor Umahi, knowing very well that he means well for Nigeria, particularly Ndi-Igbo that he is representing their mandate in his position as the Chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum.