



Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State has alleged that some persons desirous of winning the next year’s governorship election, through fowl means, have resorted to mass purchase of Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) from voters in the state.

He said that the plot being hatched by his opponents were targeted at rigging next year’s election against whatever might be the wishes of the people.

Governor Umahi said the collectors of the voters PVCs use fake empowerment programmes to lure the prospective voters and then collect their PVCs, hinting that one of their agents was arrested in his country home of Uburu.

The governor made the revelation in the Exco Chambers, Government House, Abakaliki, while receiving the leadership of the National Council of Women Societies in Nigeria (NCWS) who paid him a courtesy call.

According to the governor, “There is a very disturbing report that I got that there are a lot of people unleashed on our state that go up and down with different kinds of empowerment programme but collecting the PVCs of our people.

“One of them was just arrested in my own community that was going up and says he is doing agricultural empowerment scheme and they took him to the traditional ruler.

“If it is not rule of law, such a person will be burnt alive because one he is collecting money from these poor people and two he is mortgaging them.

“What it means is that the person is already rigging the election and riggers must not be allowed because they are witches”, Umahi said.

“It is very dangerous when people go to collect people’s PVCs, they have mortgaged them for life because it means that even in the next election they will not be able to vote. So, I want you to educate our people.”

Earlier in her speech, President of the group, Mrs. Osinachi Umoke, said women were happy with Umahi’s administration even as they promised to work for his re-election.