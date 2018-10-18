



Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has vehemently debunked insinuations in the social media alleging that he has rejected his recent appointment as the South-East Coordinator for Atiku/Obi Campaign Organization ahead of 2019 general elections.

Speaking shortly after the State Security Council meeting on Thursday Umahi also denied speculations that he had concluded plans to distribute bags of Abakaliki Rice branded with campaign pictures of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Muhammadu Buhari, ahead of Christmas’s and New year celebrations.

Umahi, who spoke through the state Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Senator Emmanuel Onwe, said the trending reports that he was working for any other presidential candidate other than the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Mr. Peter Obi, was false, wicked and malicious.

Onwe said his principal considers his appointment as the South East Coordinator of Atiku/Obi Campaign Organization as great honour and would discharge the duties thereof with immense commitment and dedication.

He urged the general public to disregard any other reports to the contrary, describing them as the handiworks of mischief makers.

INDEPENDENT reports that the social media has been awash with reports alleging that the governor had rejected his appointment as the Coordinator of Atiku/Obi Campaign Organization for South-East.

The Governor was said to have disclosed his rejection of the appointment during the State Executive Council meeting of Wednesday.

But the state Commissioner for information said there was no time the issue of Atiku/Obi election or Campaign was discussed during the exco meeting, saying “The governor never rejected his appointment as the Coordinator of Atiku/Obi Campaign Organization for South-East.

“The Social Media report to that effect is false and should be disregarded. I was at the exco meeting of yesterday, at no time was such thing discussed. The governor considers the appointment as great honour and would discharge his duties in that regard with great commitment and dedication.

“They also said that the governor has concluded plans to distribute bags of rice with the Pictures of the Presidential Candidate of the APC that is also not true.

“The governor does not know any other Presidential Candidate except that of his party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and his running mate, Mr. Peter Obi.”