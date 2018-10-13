



Barely 24 hours after former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, emerged as the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party for the 2019 polls, a clique in Igboland led by Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi State and Chief Chris Uba has started mounting pressure on the party’s presidential candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, to drop him.

Impeccable sources close to the Atiku/Peter campaign network said Umahi, Chairman of the South-East Governors Forum, who is well known for his closeness to President Muhammadu Buhari, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the 2019 presidential election, is alleging that Abubakar did not consult them before settling for Obi as his choice.

This is despite the fact that the choice of Obi has elicited widespread acceptance across the country.

“As part of the rejection, Governor Umahi with a few others working behind the scene, has called the meetings of Igbos in Enugu today to formally reject Mr. Peter Obi as the Vice Presidential candidate,” one of the sources said.

For Uba, another PDP chieftain, his opposition to Obi is believed to be informed by economic considerations, as Obi had running battles with him during his days as Governor for refusing to continue alleged illegal payments made to him as the then political godfather of the state.