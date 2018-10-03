



A former Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Chief David Shikfu Paradang, has clinched the ticket to contest for the Plateau Central senatorial seat on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 general election.

Also, Hon. Istifanus Gyang has emerged winner, picking the PDP ticket for Plateau North Senatorial contest in the elections.

In the primaries which held on Tuesday in Pankshin with 661 accredited delegates, Paradang polled a total of 422 votes, beating five other contenders — Hon. Istifanus Mwansat (78 votes), Senator Sati Gogwim (60 votes), Prof. Dakum Shon (35 votes), Alexander Mwolwus (44 votes) and Salama Dauda (15 votes) — with five invalid votes recorded.

The chairman of the electoral committee, Mr. Mohammed Inuwa Mustapha, declared the former Immigration boss winner, saying he garnered the highest number of votes thereby bearing the flag of the PDP.

The chairman of the electoral panel commended the peaceful conduct of the delegates, saying their cooperation has helped them in conducting a free, fair and transparent primaries and appealed to them to maintain the tempo in the remaining exercise.

In his acceptance speech, Paradang commended the delegates, party supporters and its leadership for the confidence reposed in him for giving him the opportunity to fly the flag of the party for the senatorial ticket for the 2019 general election.

He promised to carry along all aspirants who contested with him, saying the journey ahead is much demanding and requires a closer collaboration by party faithful to enable them deliver PDP and displace the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Meanwhile, Gyang defeated Chris Giwa polling 442 votes as against Giwa’s 291 votes to fly the party’s flag in Plateau North Senatorial zone contest in 2019.

Gyang’s victory is attributed to the collaboration between him and Mr. Francis Bot who stepped down to support Gyang’s aspiration.

Gyang is currently the House of Representatives member representing Riyom/Barkin Ladi constituency. He is replacing Senator Jonah David Jang, who is currently occupying the seat.