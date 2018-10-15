



The presiding bishop of the Living Faith Church, aka Winners Chapel, David Oyedepo, has denied endorsing the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar for the 2019 presidential election.

Oyedepo was present when former President Olusegun Obasanjo endorsed the PDP presidential candidate for the 2019 general elections last week.

This led to insinuations that he was also in support of the presidential ambition of the former vice president.

Speaking at a Sunday church service in Canaan Land Ota, Ogun State, Oyedepo said he was invited to former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s residence for a peace parley.

His words: “I am aware Winners are in every political party in Nigeria but I don’t belong to any party. I was only invited to make peace. I don’t force myself on people because I am too busy.”

Atiku lamented the rising rate of killings in some parts of the country especially in Plateau State: “The recent killings in Plateau State ýis a moral assault on our nation. Nobody is qualified to be morally right, if he does not have feelings for loss of lives. I know how many times I cried over the killings in Nigeria. Some people claimed responsibility and nothing happened to them.

“The effect of the 30 months civil war is still with us. We won’t see war again in Nigeria. Those who want to see it, will be cut down.”