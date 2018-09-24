A PDP presidential aspirant and former Senate President, David Mark, says he will support any aspirant that wins the party’s presidential primaries scheduled to hold in Port Harcourt, Rivers.

Mark stated this on Monday in Dutse, Jigawa capital, when he addressed party supporters.

He solicited the support of the party members and urged them to give him their mandate during the primaries to enable him to fly the party’s flag in the 2019 general election.

“I am an aspirant seeking for your support but if I do not get it I am still ready to support anybody that emerges as candidate.

We will struggle and get back power from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“Power comes from God; I have never left PDP. I will continue to be in PDP because it is the only party that can bring development in Nigeria,” he said.

Earlier in a speech, the PDP Chairman in Jigawa, Alhaji Salisu Kuit, said that the party supporters in the state were behind Mark’s aspiration.

“This is because you are a fine politician, a gentleman and a detribalised person who performed excellently during your tenure as Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

“We would have given you our automatic ticket but Lamido is also contesting; however we are all one family and we will continue to be one family one,” he said.