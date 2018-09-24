A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant and former Senate President David Mark Monday said he is ready to support Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal if he clinches the presidential ticket of the party.

Mark, who made the assertion while addressing party supporters at the PDP Secretariat in Sokoto, said the tussle for the presidential ticket of the PDP was not a do or die affair, as any candidate who emerged the winner would be supported by all in order to ensure the party’s victory in the 2019 elections.

Mark said all the presidential aspirants in the PDP were preoccupied with defeating the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming elections and as such whoever emerges the candidate would be supported by others.

“The race for the presidential ticket of the PDP is not a do or die affair. If Tambuwal clinches the ticket, I will support him. If I win, Tambuwal will support me fully. So, it is not any contest between us.

“What we actually want is to remove this APC-led federal government that is not performing. And that is what we are asking Nigerians to do for us.

“In fact, with what is happening currently in Nigeria, nobody needs to tell a blind man that things are very difficult,” Mark said.

He expressed optimism that the PDP would emerge victorious in the forthcoming elections.

“We need to work hard in order to win the 2019 elections so that our children can get better education, so that our women can be empowered and health services will be improved.

“The PDP administration will ensure that every citizen enjoys his rights as enshrined in the constitution,”he added.

In a remark, the Director General of the David Mark Campaign Organisation, Senator Zainab Kure, describe the former Senate president as an astute politician who has the capability to stabilise the country.

She maintained that Mark had remained in PDP, despite efforts by detractors to divide the party.

“Mark has remained in the PDP since 1999 and never defected to another party. So, I have no doubt that he has what it takes to rescue Nigeria and set it on the path of development and economic growth,” she said.

The Chairman of the PDP in the state, Alhaji Ibrahim Milgoma, said the party members were ready to support whoever emerges the candidate in order to ensure the defeat of the APC in the 2019 elections.