



Former Senate President and leading presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator David Mark, said on Friday that he would not step down from the race, adding that he remains the candidate to beat.

A statement by Mark’s Media Assistant, Paul Mumeh, quoted him as telling the PDP delegates to the National Convention in Port Harcourt, Rivers State to vote for him as the candidate of choice that would usher in peace, unity and prosperity to the nation.

Mark said “I’m well equipped and prepared for this assignment. My blueprint is designed to address grey areas and imbalances in our national life,”

He refuted insinuations in some quarters that he had stepped down adding that “my credentials and wealth of experience puts me in a very good stead to win. I know other aspirants would step down and vote for me. I’m the aspirant to beat.

“Our program would give every citizen a sense of belonging. No one should be oppressed or marginalised in our country.”

He promised gainful employment through industrialisation and agriculture, functional Education, improved health care system among others he said would be given priority if elected.

Senator Mark added that he has traversed the length and breadth of Nigeria and have come to the inevitable conclusion that “all we need is good governance anchored on equity and justice for all.”

He stated that peace and unity would be an offspring of justice and equity.

Senator Mark noted “We know those who are good Party men and women. We know those who absconded when we had challenges. We have rebuilt and rebranded the party. They are welcome back but it will be unjustified for them to inherit the product of our struggle”.

The aspirant counselled party faithful to be guided by good reasons in their choice of the PDP presidential candidate pointing out that “those who were fair weather friends yesterday would not be different tomorrow.”