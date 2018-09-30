Senator David Mark, former Senate President, has rated himself the most suitably qualified presidential aspirant among the aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) jostling to become the party’s flag bearer in the 2019 elections.

He stated this at the weekend when he led his presidential campaign team on a consultation visit to Bayelsa State governor, Seriake Dickson at the Government House, Yenagoa.

A statement signed by Fidelis Soriwei, Governor Dickson’s Special Adviser on Media Relations quoted Mark as saying that he has the requisite experience and political maturity for the presidential job because he had been in politics for 20 years.

The former senate president’s remarks followed Governor Dickson’s appeal that he (the presidential hopeful) should “carry Bayelsa and the Niger Delta along in the country’s scheme of things when the PDP clinches power in the forthcoming general elections.”

Mark said, “I have been in politics since 1998. I know the problems of the Niger Delta. I have worked here when the whole of this area was under the old Rivers State.

“As far as I am concerned, what you (Dickson) are asking for is not a difficult thing to do. You are saying you lay the golden egg and therefore should be allowed to eat it.

“I want to assure you that I have the political will to enable you eat this golden egg you are laying when I become the President of this country.”

The Benue-born politician appealed to Bayelsa delegates to vote for him at the PDP presidential primary.

Mark stressed that as someone who had worked in the old Rivers State, his in-depth knowledge of the problems of the Niger Delta placed him in a better position to address the challenges confronting the region.

Governor Dickson, who had also expressed delight at Mark’s decision to seek the ticket of PDP to contest the country’s presidency, posited that the former senate president has the qualities to preside over the affairs of the nation.