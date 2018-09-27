Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State says that the former Senate President and presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. David Mark has the pedigree to be Nigeria president.

A statement issued by Paul Mumeh, the Media Assistant to Mark on Wednesday in Abuja, said that Ugwuanyi made the remark when Mark’s presidential campaign team visited him in his office in Enugu.

The governor, according to the statement, said that the aspirant had the capacity and competence to turn around the living condition of Nigerians.

“I worked with him at the National Assembly. I can attest to his capacity and competence. We shall support him to ensure he gets the ticket of our party,’’ Ugwuanyi stated.

It also quoted Ugwuanyi expressing his unalloyed support to Mark’s presidential ambition.

Earlier, Mark told the governor that he entered the race because he had what it took to address the socio-economic and political challenges facing the nation.

“The level of insecurity and economic downturn in our country today requires a man with a proven record of excellent performance to confront. Besides, we must ensure peace and justice for all.

“I am a man of my words. For me, it will be a covenant with Nigerians if given the mandate. I have the blue print to tackle the economy through massive industrialization, agriculture and small and medium scale industry.

“Every Nigerian will feel the impact of the economy if I am elected. I have the ability to do so’’.

Mark added that irrespective of the number of presidential aspirants under the PDP platform, he was confident of victory.

He added that the PDP aspirants had resolved that whoever wins through a transparent and credible process would be supported by all.

The state Chairman of the party Mr Augustine Nnamani said that Mark was the kind of leader the nation needed at this time.

Nnamani told Mark to do all that was needed to change the conditions of Nigerians for good if elected saying “I know you have the pedigree to make a difference”.