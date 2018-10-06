



A presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator David Mark, on Friday evening met behind closed doors with former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo.

The meeting came less than 24 hours to the PDP National Convention where the party’s presidential candidate will emerge.

Mark speaking with journalists said he was in Abeokuta to consult with Obasanjo over his presidential ambition.

According to him, “Nigerians must get it right in the choice of leaders at all levels in order to move the nation to an enviable height.

“2019 general elections will be the first major polls that the Peoples Democratic Party would be contesting as an opposition party hence it is important.”

The presidential aspirant said he considers 2019 polls as a “test of the PDP’s strength, popularity and how well it had fared since the last general polls in 2015” which the party lost.

“Those who are afraid of contest have no business in the race.

”I came into the race well prepared after due consultation with various groups.

“The positive outcome of my consultations across the country and the overwhelming endorsements encouraged me to vie,” Mark added.