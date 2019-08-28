<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Businessman and philanthropist, Chief David Lyon, an All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant, has broken his silence on what prompted his unexpected entry into the state race.

Lyon, whose entry into the governorship race has altered political calculations for poll watchers, in his first public comment since he declared his candidacy said that he is saddened to see many Bayelsa youths unemployed and the underdeveloped condition of the state in spite of being an oil producing state.

The governorship aspirant, who was quoted in a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Chief Gift Ebiki, described the claims by people that he was forced against his will to join the gubernatorial race as “mischievous and unfounded”.

According to him, he is ready for the APC primaries and would go ahead to win the November 16 governorship election with the sole mission of accelerating development in Bayelsa so as to attract investments.

Lyon stated that his desire for the development of Bayelsa was the reason why all his business investments are located in the state and that he yearns for the development of infrastructures which would attract huge investments, make business thrive and create wealth in the state.

Speaking on his readiness to govern the state, he dismissed claims that he does not have capacity to govern and said his political team is ready to sell his vision to make life better for all Bayelsans.

“My team is 100 per cent ready to face the primary; I have been in politics for long. I have also contested elections in the past. I am a politician as well as a businessman. But somehow, I became a bigger businessman because of hard work, God’s blessings and my managerial skills. I also spend a lot of my time building my political relationships. So, I didn’t just enter politics today. Many may have forgotten that I contested the House of Assembly election with the former Speaker Kombowei Benson but later stepped down for him to complete his second term in office. If I don’t have political ambition, why did I join politics and remain there till now? I love Bayelsa State and most of my business investments are domiciled in the state. I believe I have everything it takes to address the problems of underdevelopment and poverty in our state. In my private business, I have demonstrated the willingness to solve the problems in our state especially the problem of unemployment. I have over 7,500 employed in David Lyon Company for the past six years. I am a major contributor to peace in the state. Besides, I have been running a scholarship foundation that cuts across all the local government areas in the state,” he said.