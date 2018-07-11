The Daura zonal office of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Katsina state has commended the giant strides of the Federal Government on security, agriculture and youth empowerment programmes.

Alhaji Usman Ado-OC, the Zonal Vice-Chairman of the ruling party made the commendation in an interview with newsmen in Daura on Wednesday.

He described the last three years of APC change as eventful, reformative and transformational, adding that the party had impacted positively on security, economy and attitudinal change in the country.

Ado-OC said the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari had also restored normalcy in the north-east, especially by decimating the dreaded Boko Haram insurgent activities.

The zonal vice-chairman stressed that thousands of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) had returned to their former towns and villages.

He added that government had also reduced drastically mismanagement and other inimical practices on the economy by checking the corruption.

According to him, corruption and management of public funds have become like cancer and virus, prior to the advent of the present administration in the country.

The party official, however, described the recent internal wrangling in the ruling party as unfortunate and uncalled for and called for the use of internal mechanisms to resolve the crisis.

He said creating faction in a political party might not augur well for democracy, stressing that amicable resolution of differences with maturity; decorum and understanding were feasible solutions in resolving disagreements.

Ado-OC advised the factional leader of the newly formed splinter group; the reformed APC to embrace reconciliation through dialogue.

“We need to support government at all levels to succeed in tackling the current security challenges,“ he said.

Ado-OC expressed optimism that Nigerians would again vote for the ruling APC in the forthcoming 2019 general elections, especially considering the positive impact recorded by the ruling party.

He said that the party was determined to complete all the ongoing projects it started, especially the rail lines, Mambila power project, roads and the petroleum exploration in some parts of the country.