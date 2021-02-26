



Mr Dapo Lam-Adesina, a former member of the House of Representatives from Oyo State, on Thursday, left the African Democratic Congress for the All Progressives Congress.

Lam-Adesina, who is the son of a former governor of the state, the late Lam Adesina, said he decided to rejoin the APC out of respect for party leaders and elders, who visited him and persuaded him to return.

He said he had tabled his grievances before those who visited him and they promised to address the issues.





He, however, thanked the ADC for making its platform available to him when he needed it.

He said, “I am happy to be back to the APC. For me, it is a great homecoming. Like I have said, I have told our leaders, who spoke to me let us address our problems once and for all.

“I decided to return to APC because of the respect I have for those who visited me and persuaded me to return. I have to honour them.”