Engr. Naimot Salako-Oyedele, Deputy Governor-Elect of Ogun State, who is the head of Dapo Abiodun Transition Committee, has expressed satisfaction at the handover plan by the outgoing government of Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

Salako-Oyedele who led the team of 15 members also dispelled the allegation that the process was being slowed down by the outgoing government, saying the sequence has followed the plan of Dapo Abiodun’s team.

This is coming as the Secretary to the Ogun State government, Barrister Taiwo Adeoluwa, said the government had commenced the handover process since December last year, adding that the process was almost completed.

The incoming Deputy Governor said with a robust meeting with the government team, it was clear that Amosun’s administration was well prepared for the transition.

She added that there would be exchange of information and further meeting between the two teams in order to ensure a seamless transition in May 29.

She said, “We are prepared for the transition and the meeting today with the team of the incumbent governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, is to further cement the seamless transition from the outgoing government and the incoming one.

“We had a very robust discussion this morning and we are very glad that the incumbent government is well prepared for the transition, we have been working on this for quite a while and we are going to exchange notes in the next few weeks.

“Indeed I am satisfied with what is on ground, they have briefed us on what they have done today, we have given them the list of what is required from them and agree on the timeline with which they will exchange that information.

“From our own end, there’s no delay, this has followed the sequence that we have, perhaps, people in the public, not knowing what was going on, erroneously thought this government was delaying us, we had a strategy and the government has worked with us whenever we needed to talk to them.”

Adeoluwa, who led the 11-man team of the government, told the committee that the process of handover started before the election adding that both the government house and presidential lodge are ready for takeover.

Adeoluwa further revealed that all Commissioner have been ordered to vacate their quarters for renovation in order to hand over same a week ahead of time.

He said, “Our handover committee started as early as December 2018, we started last December and I have the honour and the privileged to Chair that committee and we’ve been meeting on weekly basis since last December.

“We set a template for all the MDAs to report the activity of government, the policy, the implementation, the achievements and the failures, the ones that we’ve completed and the ones that we are about to complete, so that the new government can have as much information as possible to start off.

“His Excellency gave us that authority and even before the election, as at February we already had a draft but you know it has to be refined, because we want a truthful and realistic account to be handed over and I am happy to tell you that we’ve completed that process and we will be in the position to hand over to you, a comprehensive handover note.

“By God’s grace, by 28 May, 2019, I belief we all will agree, we will sit down like this and hand over the notes to the incoming administration.

“As I speak to you, the Government House, Oke Igbehin is ready, if you want to move in tomorrow, we are ready. Both the Presidential lodge and the Government House are ready, as soon you’re ready to move in; we are ready to hand over the keys.

“Our commissioner’s house, unlike during our own time when we had to squat around, we don’t want that to happen to you, we have told our Commissioners that we want to hand over the quarters to you at least a week ahead of schedule.”