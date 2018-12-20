Ogun State governorship candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Prince Dapo Abiodun, said he once prostrated to his estranged friend Governor Ibikunle Amosun to accept the governorship ambition of Senator Solomon Adeola, a son of Yewa from Ogun West.

He made the disclosure at a meeting with Yewa Traditional Council in Ilaro, debunking rumours that he was aversed to the idea of having a governor from the area for Ogun.

“Let nobody think that we are not sensitive to the long time yearnings of Ogun West to also produce governor for the state. As a very strong believer in this cause, I personally took your son, Sen. Adeola to Gov. Amosun, begged and prostrated for him to support his governorship ambition but he refused. That I am the governorship candidate of APC today in our dear State remains a testimony of God’s awesomeness and that He is the only one who has the power to enthrone,” he said.

Senator Adeola, from Pahayi, Ilaro, Yewa South Local Government but representing Lagos West at the National Assembly, had made a great impression in Ogun State with his gubernatorial ambition but beat a retreat early this year when it was obvious that the support of the governor was not forthcoming.

Amosun had repeatedly vowed at the time that he would not hand over to ‘Tekobo’ or a Lagos returnee. Adeola popularly called Yayi was already deep in Lagos politics, having represented the state in the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Abiodun told the paramount ruler of Yewaland, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle at Ilaro that he considered his emergence as the ruling party governorship candidate as the will of God.

He pledged not to be an accidental governor who would do things on happenstances.

The APC governorship candidate disclosed that as a successful private sector player he already has the blueprint for the development of the state vowing to accord the traditional institutions their due respect and honour while pursuing development of every part of the state.

The billionaire oil merchant explained that his government would embark on massive rural roads construction, qualitative, affordable education and healthcare, jobs and wealth creation for the youth through conscious investment in agriculture, complete some of the ongoing projects in the state among others asking the royal fathers to give him their royal blessings for the gargantuan tasks ahead.

Olu of Ilaro and Paramount ruler of Yewa land, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle described Prince Dapo Abiodun as someone who feared God and this he said could be seen from his comportment and speech.

Oba Olugbenle added that it was God who indeed enthrones and that whatever God has ordained cannot be upturned by ten Paramount rulers. The royal father before giving his blessings on behalf of other traditional rulers from Yewa land however urged Prince Dapo Abiodun to stay true to his promise to be fair to all in distribution of projects when he got to office.

Dignitaries on the entourage of the governorship candidate included the deputy governor designate, Engr. Mrs Noimot Salako-Oyedele, Engr Ayo Olubori, former Commissioner for environment, Chief Bode Mustapha, Mr Olu Agemo, Prince Segun Adsegun, former deputy governor and Director-General, Dapo Abiodun Campaign Organisation, Hon Isiaq Akinlade, Chief Tolu Odebiyi, Sen. Gbenga Obadara, Chief Femi Majekodunmi, Hon Biyi Otegbeye, Chief Mufutau Ajibola, former SUBEB Chairman among others.