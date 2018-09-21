A governorship hopeful in Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has described the adoption of direct primaries for the conduct of party primaries by the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the state as fictitious plan.

Recall that the party, had on Thursday, adopted indirect primaries in a situation where consensus arrangement fails.

Abiodun in a statement made available by his media team to newsmen in Abeokuta, on Friday, said the indirect method by which the party intended to elect its candidates was an indication that Governor Ibikunle Amosun was becoming unpopular within the party.

Quoting the statement, Abiodun said this during his consultation visit to a three-term former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Abiodun Akinlade and other leaders in Owode-Yewa who declared their support for his governorship aspiration.

Akinlade, who was a leading gubernatorial aspirant from Ogun West senatorial zone pledged his unalloyed support to Abiodun’s quest to govern the state and make her a model for other states.

He described Abiodun as a selfless individual who shared his wealth without discrimination, recalling that the Chairman, Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), generosity was instrumental to his election as the member representing Yewa-South/Ipokia Federal constituency in the House of Representatives in 2003.

While addressing party members in the town, Abiodun, promised to prove his love to the people of Ogun West by addressing the infrastructural and human capital deficits in the senatorial district and also create jobs for the youths through industrialization and entrepreneurial scheme.

He implored party members across the state not to give up on their clamour for direct primaries as recommended by the national leadership of the party, assuring them that there is no going back until the will of the people prevails.

He also urged the party faithful to use the ongoing continuous membership registration of the party through the internet to drive the membership of the party.