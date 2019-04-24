<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Ogun State Governor–elect, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has asked those perpetrating crimes to have a rethink as his administration “would not run the state like Banana Republic.”

He spoke in Ifo, Ifo Local Government Area on Wednesday shortly after he had inspected constituency offices of the Deputy Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo and that of a House of Representatives member, Ibrahim Isiaka which were burnt by arsonists over the weekend.

A young man identified as Akeem was also reportedly shot dead during the Ifo mayhem which followed an altercation between some youths and police officers attached to the Zonal Intervention Squad Zone 2, Lagos State.

Apart from the Ifo mayhem, a rival cultists’ clash was said to have claimed some lives in Sagamu between Monday and Tuesday this week.

Speaking with newsmen after he had visited the family of the deceased and the crime scenes, Abiodun described the incidences as unfortunate and regrettable.

The Governor – elect vowed that his administration would not tolerate cultism, hooliganism, thuggery and other crimes.

He asked the Police Command and the Department of State Security (DSS) to ensure that perpetrators of those heinous acts are brought to justice.

Abiodun said: “So, I am using this opportunity to sound a very serious note of warning to all those that have been engaging in cultism across the state, the time for that is off.

“We have an aggressive programme to engage our youths. When we are sworn in on May 29, we will also review that programme to allow every one of them to come and lay down his arms and weapons.

“We will not condone brandishing of weapons and arms in this state. This is not Banana Republic. So, for those that are engaging in that (crimes), they should begin to have a rethink.

“For those that have done this (arson), I have charged the commissioner of Police and the State Director of DSS to bring them to book, they must be brought to justice. We won’t run this state like Banana Republic.”