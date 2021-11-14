Dan Orbih reacts to alleged assault on 80-year-old man, others in Akoko-Edo

Chief Dan Osi Orbih, PDP National Vice Chairman of South-South, on Sunday expressed displeasure over a trending video where it was alleged that some youths in Ikpeshi, Akoko Edo Local Government Area of Edo State unleashed terror on an 80-year-old man and some other party members said to be his loyalists.

In the viral video, an old man and some youths were made to sit on the floor and manhandled by some youths who were brandishing dangerous weapons.

Chief Orbih in a statement, he signed and made available to journalists in Benin reads:

“Painfully, my attention has been drawn to a social media video of a wicked and shameful attack by some politically patronised youths who unleashed unwarranted terror on unsuspecting Party leaders and members in Ikpeshi, Akoko-Edo LGA, brandishing machetes and other dangerous weapons.

“I condemn this barbaric savagery in very strong terms, and I urge the security agents to thoroughly investigate the criminal act, fish out the perpetrators as well as those who might have remotely or closely aided their actions, and make them face the full consequences of their debasing actions.

“This will act as a deterrent for others who wish to take laws into their hands.

“Members of PDP in Akoko-Edo LGA should remain calm and go about their robust political engagements as no stone will be left unturned to apprehend the perpetrators and to face the full wrath of the law.

“I urge our party members to continue to engage in peaceful and constructive political activities in line with our party’s constitution.”