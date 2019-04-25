<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The embattled Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party in Plateau State, Hon. Damishi Sango, who was suspended by the state Executive Council of the party on Wednesday said they have reliable information that the action of the 16 party officials is being sponsored by a third force to cripple the party’s promising petitions at the elections tribunal.

He also said he remains the chairman of the party in the State.

It would be recalled that a resolution of the party executive signed by 16 members had on Wednesday morning suspended Sango and his deputy, Amos Gombi over alleged misappropriation of the party’s presidential campaign funds, IDP funds among others.

As a result of the aforementioned, the Vice-chairman of Plateau North of the party, Chris Hassan was immediately asked by the party executive to take over the affairs of the party from the former Minister of Sports as State Chairman.

But Sango in a statement jointly signed by the party’s Secretary, Emmanuel Tuang and made available to journalists in Jos, said his suspension cannot stand as it ran against the party’s constitution.

He also denied misappropriating any fund belonging to the party.

“We have come across very reliable information that the action of the 16 is being sponsored by a third force to cripple the very promising petitions at the elections tribunal. And we want to state here in clear terms that this action will fail woefully.”

Sango said, “My suspension as Party Chairman and my Deputy is illegal as the 16 executive Council members did not follow the constitutional requirements.

“Their claim that they took the action to save the party does not hold waters because we see their action as a morbid attempt to divide the party and cause disaffection and confusion.

“Or else, the State Executive Committee (SEC) is made up of 72 officers and how can 16 of them constitute the SEC to take such a serious action for a whole party? He asked.

“Drawing from the relevant portions of the PDP constitution, therefore, Hon Chris Hassan cannot take over the reins of the party. Chapter 10 of the PDP constitution 2017 as amended spells out specific disciplinary procedures against officers who are suspected of committing infractions against the party.”