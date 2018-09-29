The dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed on Jos town will not affect the Plateau PDP governorship primary election slated for Sunday, September 30, according to the state chairman, Damishi Sango.

“The curfew will have no effect on our plans; from our arrangement, we shall be through by 5 p.m,’’ Sango told the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Jos.

NAN reports that the state government imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on the state capital on Friday, following skirmishes that trailed the killing of some people in Rukuba, a settlement in the outskirts of the city.

The government statement said that the curfew would start at 6 p.m. and end at 6 a.m. daily.

Sango, while reacting to fears expressed by delegates to the state congress, explained that accreditation would start in three centres from 6 a.m., and finish by 10 a.m.

He said: “Voting will start from 10 a.m. and end at noon, while sorting and counting will commence immediately.

“We expect that a candidate will emerge before 5 p.m. and everyone will rush home.”

On the report of the Senator Nasir Mantu committee was set to prune the number of the governorship aspirants, Sango said that none of the 13 aspirants stepped down.

He said: “All the 13 aspirants are slugging it out for the ticket. The good thing is that they have agreed to support the winner.

“They have also tasked the party to conduct a transparent election and have been assured of that.”