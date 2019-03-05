



President Milos Zeman of Czech Republic has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari on his re-election.

In a congratulatory message, Zeman wished the Nigerian President every success in his second term in office for the well-being and prosperity of the Nigerian people.

“I highly value the diversity of cooperation and longstanding friendly relations between the Czech Republic and the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I am looking forward to working with Your Excellency in the years ahead to further develop mutual cooperation to the benefit of the people of both our countries,” the Czech President said.

President Buhari also received congratulatory and goodwill messages from Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the President of United Arab Emirates; Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE’s Armed Forces.